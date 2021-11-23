WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 59,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 21,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000.

