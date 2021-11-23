WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,816 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WETF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.62 million, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.78. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

