Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.0756

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $607,391.55 and approximately $71,696.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,416.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,247.56 or 0.07528966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.68 or 0.00373429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.30 or 0.00993150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00085776 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00422720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.50 or 0.00444020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005950 BTC.

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

