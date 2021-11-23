Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $115.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

