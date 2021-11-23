Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 9.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $725,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $272.29. 46,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,220. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,526.30, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.86 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.46.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

