Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.70

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

