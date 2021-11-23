Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.70

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

