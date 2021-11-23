WOWswap Market Cap Achieves $4.98 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $467,626.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.83 or 0.00019206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00090155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.15 or 0.07488882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,545.59 or 1.00271943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

