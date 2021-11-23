WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 94,368 shares.The stock last traded at $74.07 and had previously closed at $73.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get WPP alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WPP by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WPP by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WPP by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in WPP by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,257 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.