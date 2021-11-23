WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

WPTIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

