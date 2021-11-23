Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Hits Market Cap of $538,327.17

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $8.20 or 0.00014216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $538,327.17 and $166.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.80 or 0.07508709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,637.73 or 0.99862683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.