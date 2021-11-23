Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $56,168.47 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $14.00 billion and approximately $368.76 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $56,168.47 or 0.99603210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.34 or 0.00550331 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 249,178 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

