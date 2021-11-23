Wrapped NXM Hits One Day Volume of $12.53 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $146.12 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $87.14 or 0.00152163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00234400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00088574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

