WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.69

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$164.69 and traded as high as C$181.14. WSP Global shares last traded at C$179.36, with a volume of 109,077 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$179.46.

Get WSP Global alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$164.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$151.28. The company has a market cap of C$21.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.