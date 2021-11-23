Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Down to $37.29

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.29, but opened at $36.25. Xencor shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 916 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

