XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $5.05. XL Fleet shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 90,363 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $789.79 million, a P/E ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XL Fleet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in XL Fleet by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in XL Fleet by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in XL Fleet by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

