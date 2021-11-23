XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $5.05. XL Fleet shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 90,363 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $789.79 million, a P/E ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 0.49.
XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.
