XMax (XMX) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One XMax coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $400,197.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,516,579,153 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

