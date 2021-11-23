XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,249.54

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,249.54 ($68.59) and traded as low as GBX 5,100 ($66.63). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,300 ($69.24), with a volume of 51,028 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,259.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,249.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. XP Power’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

