XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.25.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.42.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

