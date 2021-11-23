XSGD (XSGD) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. XSGD has a total market cap of $139.41 million and $1.98 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00090167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.27 or 0.07346625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.42 or 1.00469254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 197,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 190,041,381 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

