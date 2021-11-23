Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $103,760.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $115,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $123,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $128,120.00.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,217. The company has a market cap of $752.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

