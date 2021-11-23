Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $103,760.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $115,120.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $123,280.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $128,120.00.
NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,217. The company has a market cap of $752.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
