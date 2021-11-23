Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.01% from the stock’s current price.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.24. 405,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $752.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,216.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

