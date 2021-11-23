Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as low as C$1.57. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 146,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$136.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

