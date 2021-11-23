YEE Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. YEE has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $432,066.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YEE has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00237308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00087696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

