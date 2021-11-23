Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Yellow Pages stock opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.13. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$11.47 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The company has a market cap of C$402.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

