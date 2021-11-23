YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.89.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

