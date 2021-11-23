Yield Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $66,395.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $66,395.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

