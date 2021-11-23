Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $15.73

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $16.33. Youdao shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 809 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.51.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Youdao by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,803 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after buying an additional 799,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after buying an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 289,501 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

