YUMMY Market Capitalization Tops $7.83 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $170,745.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,850,999,942 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

