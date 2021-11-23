Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.89. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 130,005 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.