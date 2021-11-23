YUSRA (YUSRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,417.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. YUSRA has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $21,417.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00090167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.27 or 0.07346625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.42 or 1.00469254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

