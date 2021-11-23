Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.46. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on BYD shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

