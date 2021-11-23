Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05.

LAW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $4,363,825.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock worth $191,821,107.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,023,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS Disco stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,379. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $69.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.