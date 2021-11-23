Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.00 Million

Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce $198.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $197.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $762.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.64.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in FormFactor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

