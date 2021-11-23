Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Billion

Analysts expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce $29.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $29.63 billion. General Motors posted sales of $37.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $92.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

General Motors stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.