Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HRTX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 1,439,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.34. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

