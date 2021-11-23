Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.30 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $73.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $625.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $629.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.53 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $419.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.72. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

