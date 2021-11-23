Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,009,219 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $156.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.64. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

