Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

NYSE TRU opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

