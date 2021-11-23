Zacks: Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.72. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

