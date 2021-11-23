Zacks: Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $11.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $12.30 million. Exagen reported sales of $12.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $47.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.27 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter worth $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exagen by 9,833.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 302,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exagen by 67.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exagen by 1,154.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.