Zacks: Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post sales of $33.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.62 billion and the lowest is $32.75 billion. Facebook posted sales of $28.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $117.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $120.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $140.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.01 on Tuesday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.21. The company has a market cap of $948.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock valued at $688,397,841 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 306.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.