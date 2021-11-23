Zacks: Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $11.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $36,272,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.87 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $151.28 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

