Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,085. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.