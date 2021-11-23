Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 10,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

