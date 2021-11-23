Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Carter’s reported sales of $989.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,663 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,609 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carter’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Carter’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Carter’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

CRI opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.46. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

