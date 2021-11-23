Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.31 Billion

Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce sales of $59.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.37 billion and the highest is $60.24 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $52.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $236.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.62 billion to $236.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $248.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.91 billion to $249.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,699 shares of company stock worth $17,542,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $121.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.