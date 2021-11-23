Zacks: Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.42 Million

Analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce $97.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.60 million and the lowest is $96.24 million. comScore reported sales of $89.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $369.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $391.79 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $393.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth about $8,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 725.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 782,338 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the third quarter worth about $2,685,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 300.0% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 332,954 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83. comScore has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.13.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

