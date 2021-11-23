Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce $4.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.26 billion. FOX posted sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

FOXA opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. FOX has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

