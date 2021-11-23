Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report sales of $29.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $30.60 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $123.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $124.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.95 million, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $121.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,320 shares of company stock worth $503,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $402,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 122.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 38,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.23. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

