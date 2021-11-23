Zacks: Brokerages Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $13.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

